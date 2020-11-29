Advertisement

Lady Pirates get ‘Justice’ in 54-51 win over Virginia

East Carolina (ECU) vs. Virginia (UVA)
East Carolina (ECU) vs. Virginia (UVA)(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WITN) - Graduate student Justice Gee kissed a three-pointer off the glass with seven seconds left to lift the ECU women’s basketball team to a thrilling 54-51 win over Virginia Sunday inside John Paul Jones Arena.

The Pirates (1-1) opened the game on a 16-0 run to earn their first victory of the season.

Sophomore guard Taniyah Thompson scored a game-high 19 points, while junior Tiara Chambers recorded her first double-double (11 points, 13 rebounds) in ECU’s first win over a “Power Five” opponent on the road since January of 2006 when the Pirates defeated Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Full Recap and Box Score: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/11/29/womens-basketball-late-triple-lifts-east-carolina-past-virginia.aspx

Next up, the Pirates open their home slate against Georgia on Thursday, Dec. 3. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum. No fans are allowed to attend, but the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

