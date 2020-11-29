Health experts expect jump in COVID cases after Thanksgiving weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Despite a tighter state mask mandate and the CDC recommendations to avoid travel and gatherings, NBC News says health experts expect another spike in coronavirus cases after Thanksgiving weekend.

More people are expected to head to testing sites, which is likely to contribute to a higher number of cases.

CDC experts also warn the post-Thanksgiving surge could bring our country’s death toll to 321,000 by mid-December.

Dr. John Silvernail, the health director in Pitt County, told WITN just last week that holiday and other gatherings could be a threat.

“We had Halloween, we had the elections...we’re in the time of year when there is some degree of COVID fatigue out there,” Silvernail explained.

“I would say, folks, we’re almost there. The vaccine is on the horizon.”

He says the vaccine will be a turning point, but until then, wearing a mask and social distancing will help stop the spread.

