Advertisement

ECU men’s basketball to open home schedule against N.C. Wesleyan on Tuesday

ECU Basketball Web Image
ECU Basketball Web Image(WITN Sports)
By WITN Sports
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – After having its game against Belmont Abbey canceled on Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns, East Carolina will open its 2020-21 home schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 1, against N.C. Wesleyan inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ECUPirates.com with fans also able to listen to the game on the Pirate Sports Network from Learfield-IMG College and the TuneIn app.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, ECU will begin its men’s and women’s basketball seasons without spectators in attendance.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police work to bridge gap
Wallace police investigating fatal shooting
According to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding the assault...
Man charged in Edgecombe County with attempted murder by machete
Hwy 11 in Ayden is closed for several hours after a utility pole was knocked down in a crash.
Ayden road reopen after crash knocks down utility pole
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Warm, wet and windy Monday; Cold air follows
Alex Richard Meadows, arrested for breaking into someone's home.
Man charged with felony larceny, accused of breaking into home

Latest News

North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts yells to his players during the first half against...
NC State cancels game Monday against William & Mary due to COVID-19
Miami at Duke Football
ACC schedule shuffle sets up Miami-Duke football game
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward moves the ball...
Hornets acquire Gordon Hayward, 2 draft picks from Celtics
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrates with teammates after returning a fumble...
Beebe amends for fumble with TD as Vikes top Panthers 28-27
SMU at ECU Football
East Carolina scores 45 points in 1st half, beats SMU, 52-38