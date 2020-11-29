ECU men’s basketball to open home schedule against N.C. Wesleyan on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – After having its game against Belmont Abbey canceled on Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns, East Carolina will open its 2020-21 home schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 1, against N.C. Wesleyan inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ECUPirates.com with fans also able to listen to the game on the Pirate Sports Network from Learfield-IMG College and the TuneIn app.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, ECU will begin its men’s and women’s basketball seasons without spectators in attendance.

