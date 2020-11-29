Access to some Onslow County government buildings will be limited due to Covid-19.

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County, the City of Jacksonville and the Towns of Swansboro, Richlands, Holly Ridge and North Topsail Beach are restricting access to government buildings starting Monday and Tuesday.

Onslow County is implementing these restrictions because of the growing number of Covid-19 cases and a new record of hospitalizations in the county.

The City of Jacksonville will be the first to start their restrictions on Monday, November 30.

The towns of Swansboro, Richlands, Holly Ridge and North Topsail Beach will start their restrictions on Tuesday, December 1.

Starting Monday, if you need county services, call first. The county says appointments are limited and several services are online.

For assistance, call the Citizen Phone Bank at (910) 989-5027.

Staff will continue working from inside the buildings.

MORE INFO:

City of Jacksonville Government

For the City of Jacksonville, the restriction will close public access to the City Hall, the Center for Public Safety, some recreation sites, all fire stations and the public services complex. Citizens will be able to use a phone at most of the entrances for these locations for connection to employees. The closures are effective Monday, November 30, 2020.

At the Jacksonville City Hall, drive up access to Utility Billing for water and sewer account payments will continue as usual. For other business, it is best to call the City Hall main number (910 938-5200) before going to City Hall except for drive up access. Many functions with the City can be performed online. Please check the City website at JacksonvilleNC.gov for more information.

No future Passport appointments will be issued for the City of Jacksonville until the building restrictions is lifted.

For the Jacksonville Center for Public Safety; the public can interact with staff via the Taxi Permit Window at the main entrance to the Center. Taxi permits that expire during the closure will be automatically extended until the building reopens. No fingerprinting services will be offered during this time.

All City Fire Stations are closed to families and the public because of this action. Potential visitors should call the Administrative Line at 910 455-4000.

Some Jacksonville Recreation school and senior connected programs will continue to operate. More information is on the City of Jacksonville Recreation webpage at JacksonvilleNC.gov/Recreation and the Recreation Facebook Page.

Town of Swansboro Government

For Swansboro, access to Town Hall and the Public Safety Building will be by appointment only effective Tuesday, December 1, 2020. To reach Town Hall call 910 326-4428. To reach Public Safety call 910 326-5151. Residents are encouraged to use online services where available.

The Town will continue to process ONWASA payments placed in the ONWASA drop box outside Town Hall. Access to the Recreation Center will also be limited to specific programs, please call (910) 326-2600 for details. The Visitor’s Center restrooms will be opened daily, but the office will be closed.

Public access will be permitted for all publicly-noticed governmental meetings (masks required), but meeting attendance will be restricted in number in compliance with current Executive Orders. A link for meeting audio will also be provided on the Town website at www.swansboro-nc.org.

Town of Richlands Government

For Richlands, Town Hall access will be closed effective Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Planning and zoning services will be available by appointment only. All other services can be addressed over the phone at 910 324-3301 or by email to specific staff members. Please monitor the town’s website at www.richlandsnc.gov for information regarding specific information regarding the office closing and any changes to the situation as they occur.

Any item that requires close contact will be delayed, including fingerprinting. The ONWASA box for payments is still available outside.

Town of Holly Ridge Government

All town facilities are closed to the general public; appointments are made on a case by case basis effective Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Town Council meetings will be held and persons wishing to address the council will be allowed into the chambers in groups of 10 to comply with the Governor’s Orders.

Town Staff continues to work within the buildings and process ONWASA payments, permits, garbage and recycling requests and inspections. There are drop boxes located outside of Town Hall for their convenience.

Town of North Topsail Beach Government

Town Hall will be closed to the public effective Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Please call Town Hall for more information.

Staff will continue to work inside the buildings.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.