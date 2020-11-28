Two men from Wilmington headed to the World Axe Throwing Championships

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two North Carolinians from Wilmington hope to chop down the competition at the World Axe Throwing Championships next month.

Alex Spurdens and Daniel Murray of Wilmington have been training for months.

They say the competition is similar to darts, but instead, the tools they’re using and the targets are much larger. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Championships will not be held in person this year.

Instead, players will battle by video, which Murray says has been a benefit so far.

“I was able to throw against some of the best guys in the world. Some of the guys that I see on TV doing that. I was actually able to hold my own and be competitive. I actually won the first major competitive tournament they had in that league. So that kind of gave me the incentive to try to take it seriously and do a little bit more practicing,” said Murray.

The World Championships start on December 6 in Atlanta.

