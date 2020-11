KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Twilight Tinsel Trail will light up this Saturday and stay up until the end of the year.

The event is hosted by Pride of Kinston and will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Pearson Park in Kinston.

Anyone is invited to attend and see the lights.

For more information, you can visit the Pride of Kinston Facebook page.

