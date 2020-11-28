Advertisement

Tractor-trailer slams into car and building in Johnston County

The truck first hit a car, sending it spinning, then came to a stop under the building.
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ZEBULON, N.C. (WITN) - A tractor-trailer ran into a building in eastern Johnston County Friday night, causing the building to collapse.

The truck first hit a car, sending it spinning, then came to a stop under the building. The driver of the car was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.

N.C. Highway 39 was closed in both directions, near N.C. Highway 231 in Johnston County near Middlesex for about three hours as law enforcement officers and firefighters investigated the crash.

The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital with injuries the fire marshal said were not serious. The driver of the car wasn’t hurt.

“The good Lord was riding with both of them,” said Chief Ross Carol of the Corinth-Holders Fire Department.

