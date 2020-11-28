Shoppers utilize curbside pickup, online shopping during Black Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Black Friday shopping is different this year due to the pandemic, with more shoppers choosing online shopping and curbside pickup as an option.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Store Director Bob Ambrose said 100 people lined up outside the building at 5 a.m. on Friday, but the number is not close to what he would’ve previously seen.

“You’ll probably see about three times as many people inside the building,” Ambrose said. “We’ve got a lot of curbside orders today, a lot of pickups outside today, so it’s just a shift due to Covid.”

Ambrose said it’d been busy online than it has inside. His staff has prepared curbside orders since midnight.

“It has significantly increased,” Ambrose said. “More online ordering, pickup in the store versus people in-store shopping.”

Shoppers say they’ve ordered items online, but it’s not the same as going to a store and looking at the choices in-person.

“You know, we kind of miss the nostalgia just feeling things and looking at things,” Paul Santos said. “Being able to compare. You’re not able to do that as much online.”

Santos and his wife were shopping for five kids on Friday.

“It’s hard to judge some of the things you see online, so it’s better to buy in person if it’s safe,” Angela Santos said.

People lined up at Best Buy in Greenville as an employee at the entrance checked for mask-wearing.

Doug Gardner of Edenton said he waited less than ten minutes in the line. Edenton compared shopping online to personal interaction.

“One of the reasons was I needed to talk to somebody that has some technical knowledge about some electronics that I wanted to get,” Gardner said. “The shopping isn’t really too much different. Just more of the whole general atmosphere of what’s going on today, so shopping is really – we got up early, we came over here, it’s been a great day.”

Still, shoppers utilized curbside pickup for a speedier checkout.

William Chance waited in the car with his mother.

“I see it being easier because you can just order what you want on your phone, and they’re gonna come out and put it in your car for you,” Chance said. “I don’t really have to go inside and rush around and be with a whole bunch of people.”

Despite restrictions, some shoppers held on to the traditional Black Friday shopping, thankful it wasn’t as hectic.

“We want to get out of the house, and we actually want to be around other people,” Wess Schaefer of Snow Hill said. “And the shopping experience.”

Some of the popular items sold on Friday were bikes at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Ambrose said they didn’t have bicycles in stock back in spring because of COVID-19 and people spending more time outdoors.

The store re-stocked bikes three weeks ago, which Ambrose said will go out quickly. The store offers curbside pickup seven days a week.

