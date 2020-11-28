Rocky Mount Police investigate deadly stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing.

Police responded to a call in Rocky Mount on South Grace Street, regarding a disturbance around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, when they arrived, they found a 65-year-old man with several stab wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.