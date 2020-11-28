Many Americans say they’re not buying Christmas gifts this year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Even as the holiday shopping season officially gets underway, a new survey shows 33% of consumers plan to forego gift-giving altogether this year.

According to the 2020 Coronavirus and Holiday Shopping Survey, 77% of consumers will do most of their holiday shopping online.

Almost 60% say they will pay for their purchases in full before their credit card due dates.

Also, nearly 41-million Americans are still carrying credit card debt from last year’s holiday season.

