Man charged with felony larceny, accused of breaking into home

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - A Stella man is behind bars after breaking into a home, Pine Knoll Shores police said.

Alex Richard Meadows, 25, has been charged with breaking into a home, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods.

Police said they found Meadows using the social media platform, Facebook, to post and sell his stolen items.

Police are asking anyone who has purchased any items from Meadows to contact Detective Sergeant Bishop by email at jbishop@townofpks.com, or by phone at (252) 247-2474 ext. 21.

Meadows is in the Carteret County Detention Facility under a secure bond.

Alex Richard Meadows, arrested for breaking into someone's home. (Pine Knoll Shores Police Department)

