Advertisement

Man shows gun in busy Goldsboro Walmart during argument

Police charged Jason Haskill with carrying a concealed weapon and going armed to the terror of people.
Man shows gun in Goldsboro Walmart
Man shows gun in Goldsboro Walmart(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Some tense moments around 1:30 Friday afternoon at a Goldsboro Walmart. Police say a man shopping in the store got into an argument with another shopper, then showed his gun to the man inside the store on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Employees called Goldsboro police but they say the man, Jason Haskill, ran from Walmart before police arrived. Employees kept an eye out, spotted Haskill, and told police where he was.

Officers located him at the bus stop across from the Walmart parking lot on North Spence Street in front of the Pinewood Square shopping center.

Police took Haskill into custody and say they seized a handgun. They charged him with carrying a concealed weapon and going armed to the terror of people.

Officers say it appears to have been an isolated incident relating to the argument between Haskill and a specific customer. They say it does not appear to have been an “active shooter” type incident, and there were no injuries.

Haskill was released on a 15-hundred dollar unsecured bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jared Allison
UPDATE: Nash Co. deputy was thrown from SUV in wreck; remains in critical condition
Rockingham County Sheriff's deputy shot Thanksgiving night
UPDATE: Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy shot in the leg while responding to a domestic call
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Pitt County rises 172 more cases, 4 additional deaths since Wednesday
Tayvon Moody
Roanoke Rapids police looking for suspect in early morning shooting
A Kinston man was shot and killed on this Ayden Street Wednesday night.
Kinston man killed in Ayden shooting

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Morning fog will give way to sunshine after noon
Tractor-trailer slams into car and building causing collapse
Tractor-trailer slams into car and building in Johnston County
NC Lottery winner uses money to buy turkeys for community
North Carolina Lottery winner uses money to buy Thanksgiving turkeys for community
Three people rescued by Coast Guard after boat started taking on water
Coast Guard and good Samaritan crew rescue three boaters in trouble
NCEL 11-27-2020
NCEL Drawing for 11-27-2020