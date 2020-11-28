Man shows gun in busy Goldsboro Walmart during argument

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Some tense moments around 1:30 Friday afternoon at a Goldsboro Walmart. Police say a man shopping in the store got into an argument with another shopper, then showed his gun to the man inside the store on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Employees called Goldsboro police but they say the man, Jason Haskill, ran from Walmart before police arrived. Employees kept an eye out, spotted Haskill, and told police where he was.

Officers located him at the bus stop across from the Walmart parking lot on North Spence Street in front of the Pinewood Square shopping center.

Police took Haskill into custody and say they seized a handgun. They charged him with carrying a concealed weapon and going armed to the terror of people.

Officers say it appears to have been an isolated incident relating to the argument between Haskill and a specific customer. They say it does not appear to have been an “active shooter” type incident, and there were no injuries.

Haskill was released on a 15-hundred dollar unsecured bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.