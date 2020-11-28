Advertisement

Getting a picture with Santa is different this year

A plexiglass screen keeps Santa and his visitors safe from spreading COVID-19.
Getting a picture with Santa is different this year
Getting a picture with Santa is different this year
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Taking a picture with Santa is tradition children look forward to all year round, but this year there is extra decoration in the shot, a plexiglass screen to keep Santa and his visitors safe from spreading COVID-19.

“Even in a time of the pandemic, that there are opportunities for us still to make memories with our families and Beary Merry is a tradition for so many,” said event organizer Amanda Banks.

For some, loading up the kids and standing in line to see Beary Merry is a family tradition that even a pandemic couldn’t break.

Before this year’s trip to Santa’s House, you must register online to reduce the spread.

The Heath Family came out in hopes of keeping some things the same.

“To just try and keep everything normal through it all and as much as we can for the kids who have already gone through so many changes this year,” said Kimberley Heath.

As of noon Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there were over 350,000 total COVID-19 Cases and more than 1,700 hospitalizations.

With COVID-19 being a threat to all people’s safety and health, the organizer of Beary Merry Christmas is enforcing the Three W’s. So bring your mask and a few other things with you.

“We just ask that folks when they come down, they bring their kindness, and they bring their smiles, and their Christmas Spirit with them when they come,” said Banks.

People should also be prepared to see the sight of Santa lifting spirits a little higher this Christmas, during a time of uncertainty.

