Advertisement

East Carolina scores 45 points in 1st half, beats SMU, 52-38

SMU at ECU Football
SMU at ECU Football(WITN Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Holton Ahlers threw for four first-half touchdowns and East Carolina held off SMU’s second-half rally for a 52-38 victory on Saturday.

Mike Houston post-game Zoom Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=703_VUsAgeE&list=PLrq4Z5fnt6x5rIo5TwhYRTMQaQ0vQ-d5j&index=2

ECU players post-game Zoom interviews: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKCblJpS3Zk&list=PLrq4Z5fnt6x5rIo5TwhYRTMQaQ0vQ-d5j&index=1

ECU (3-6, 3-5 American) scored a touchdown on its first six possessions of the game, and closed the half with a short field goal for a 45-7 lead.

Ahlers was 11-of-17 passing for 158 yards in the first half. WR Tyler Snead also had a passing touchdown on a reverse and Keaton Mitchell rushed for 57 yards and a score.

SMU (7-3, 4-3) battled back in the second half with four touchdowns. Shane Buechele scored on a QB sneak and later connected with Ulysses Bentley IV as the Mustangs scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter.

But Darius Pinnix Jr. sealed it by capping a five-play, 75-yard drive with a short TD run for a 52-24 lead early in the fourth.

Ahlers finished with 298 yards passing, while Buechele was 35 of 50 for 314 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Lottery winner uses money to buy turkeys for community
North Carolina Lottery winner uses money to buy Thanksgiving turkeys for community
Alex Richard Meadows, arrested for breaking into someone's home.
Man charged with felony larceny, accused of breaking into home
Deputy Jared Allison
UPDATE: Nash Co. deputy was thrown from SUV in wreck; remains in critical condition
Man shows gun in Goldsboro Walmart
Man shows gun in busy Goldsboro Walmart during argument
According to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding the assault...
Man charged in Edgecombe County with attempted murder by machete

Latest News

Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris (3) gets tackled during the first half of an NCAA college...
North Carolina State rallies to defeat Syracuse, 36-29
Duke Basketball Web Image
Johnson, Steward Help No. 9 Duke Beat Coppin State 81-71
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) is sacked by Notre Dame's Marist Liufau (35) and Drew...
Book, defense help No. 2 Notre Dame beat No. 25 UNC, 31-17
North Carolina State's Jericole Hellems (4) shoots as North Florida's Dorian James (5) defends...
Hellems Scores 17 As NC State Races Past N. Florida, 86-51