Coast Guard and good Samaritan crew rescue three boaters in trouble

CAPE FEAR AREA, N.C. (WITN) -Good Samaritans and a Coast Guard crew rescued three people Friday morning after their boat started taking on water off of Cape Fear. The Coast Guard received an alert of a boat needing assistance 46 miles off the coast.

They launched an aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City to search the area. Crews spotted a boat taking on water and dropped a pump and life raft to rescue them.

The mariners were unable to utilize the bilge pump, which resulted in them abandoning ship and climbing into the life raft.

A good Samaritan boat crew who overheard the alert was successfully vectored in by the Hercules aircrew and safely transferred all three mariners aboard their vessel.

A 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Oak Island, North Carolina, also responded and met with the good Samaritan to help escort them back to Station Oak Island.

“We are glad that we were able to locate the vessel with the EPIRB alert and help bring these mariners home safely,” said Chief Petty Officer Ryan Langley, a command duty officer at the 5th District command center. “However, it is vital to register your EPIRB to your vessel with the proper information in the case of an emergency situation. "

The Coast Guard reported no injuries relating to the incident.

