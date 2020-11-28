Advertisement

Coast Guard and good Samaritan crew rescue three boaters in trouble

The Coast Guard launched an aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City to search the area.
Three people rescued by Coast Guard after boat started taking on water
Three people rescued by Coast Guard after boat started taking on water(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE FEAR AREA, N.C. (WITN) -Good Samaritans and a Coast Guard crew rescued three people Friday morning after their boat started taking on water off of Cape Fear. The Coast Guard received an alert of a boat needing assistance 46 miles off the coast.

They launched an aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City to search the area. Crews spotted a boat taking on water and dropped a pump and life raft to rescue them.

The mariners were unable to utilize the bilge pump, which resulted in them abandoning ship and climbing into the life raft.

A good Samaritan boat crew who overheard the alert was successfully vectored in by the Hercules aircrew and safely transferred all three mariners aboard their vessel.

A 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Oak Island, North Carolina, also responded and met with the good Samaritan to help escort them back to Station Oak Island.

“We are glad that we were able to locate the vessel with the EPIRB alert and help bring these mariners home safely,” said Chief Petty Officer Ryan Langley, a command duty officer at the 5th District command center. “However, it is vital to register your EPIRB to your vessel with the proper information in the case of an emergency situation. "

The Coast Guard reported no injuries relating to the incident.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jared Allison
UPDATE: Nash Co. deputy was thrown from SUV in wreck; remains in critical condition
Rockingham County Sheriff's deputy shot Thanksgiving night
UPDATE: Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy shot in the leg while responding to a domestic call
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Pitt County rises 172 more cases, 4 additional deaths since Wednesday
Tayvon Moody
Roanoke Rapids police looking for suspect in early morning shooting
A Kinston man was shot and killed on this Ayden Street Wednesday night.
Kinston man killed in Ayden shooting

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Morning fog will give way to sunshine after noon
Tractor-trailer slams into car and building causing collapse
Tractor-trailer slams into car and building in Johnston County
NC Lottery winner uses money to buy turkeys for community
North Carolina Lottery winner uses money to buy Thanksgiving turkeys for community
NCEL 11-27-2020
NCEL Drawing for 11-27-2020