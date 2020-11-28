Christmas tree sales; Owners say day after Thanksgiving is best-selling day of the year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The day after Thanksgiving is a popular day to buy live Christmas trees, and area lots were jam-packed Friday. Mountain Boy Trees in Greenville has been selling Christmas trees for 47-years. As usual, they say the day after Thanksgiving is likely to be the best-selling day this year.

Mountain Boy Tree Owner Larry Cuthbertson offered some advice to keep the tree healthy.

“The most important thing is to get it into some water, and if you have a heat source near where it is, cover it up, so it stays cool and take care of your tree, and you have eventually hang valentines on it,” said Cuthbertson.

Mountain Boy Trees has more than 1,000 trees on display from 2 feet tall to 15 feet tall.

They said the Christmas trees look good because of the heavy rain earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.