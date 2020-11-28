Basketball legend and Wilmington native Michael Jordan donates $2-million to Feeding America

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Basketball legend and North Carolina native Michael Jordan made a huge financial donation to feed the hungry. The group, Feeding America thanked the six time world champion for a $2 million gift to the organization.

The money comes from Jordan’s earnings from the Emmy-winning documentary “The Last Dance.”

Feeding America leaders say the donation will help supply food to an estimated 1 in 6 Americans who face food insecurity.

