Advertisement

Basketball legend and Wilmington native Michael Jordan donates $2 million to Feeding America

The donated money comes from Jordan’s earnings from the Emmy-winning documentary “The Last Dance”
Basketball legend and Wilmington native Michael Jordan donates $2-million to Feeding America
Basketball legend and Wilmington native Michael Jordan donates $2-million to Feeding America(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Basketball legend and North Carolina native Michael Jordan made a huge financial donation to feed the hungry. The group, Feeding America thanked the six time world champion for a $2 million gift to the organization.

The money comes from Jordan’s earnings from the Emmy-winning documentary “The Last Dance.”

Feeding America leaders say the donation will help supply food to an estimated 1 in 6 Americans who face food insecurity.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jared Allison
UPDATE: Nash Co. deputy was thrown from SUV in wreck; remains in critical condition
Rockingham County Sheriff's deputy shot Thanksgiving night
UPDATE: Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy shot in the leg while responding to a domestic call
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Pitt County rises 172 more cases, 4 additional deaths since Wednesday
Tayvon Moody
Roanoke Rapids police looking for suspect in early morning shooting
A Kinston man was shot and killed on this Ayden Street Wednesday night.
Kinston man killed in Ayden shooting

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Morning fog will give way to sunshine after noon
Tractor-trailer slams into car and building causing collapse
Tractor-trailer slams into car and building in Johnston County
NC Lottery winner uses money to buy turkeys for community
North Carolina Lottery winner uses money to buy Thanksgiving turkeys for community
Three people rescued by Coast Guard after boat started taking on water
Coast Guard and good Samaritan crew rescue three boaters in trouble
NCEL 11-27-2020
NCEL Drawing for 11-27-2020