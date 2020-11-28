Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas toddler

An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 7:36 AM EST
ROTAN, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old girl who went missing in Rotan, Texas on Friday.

An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman. She was seen last at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of County Road 309 and 311 in Rotan.

A 30-year-old man, identified as Reyes Fortuna Figueroa, is suspected to be accompanying the toddler.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Fisher County Sheriff’s Office at 325-776-2273.

