Veteran craft kits to lift spirits and heal during stressful and traumatic times

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - This thanksgiving, veterans and volunteers are lifting American heroes who have sacrificed so much for this country. As COVID-19 cases surge and some struggle with isolation, there’s healing found in engaging in arts and crafts for comfort and on one mission designed to say thank you to all who serve.

Army veteran Missy Brown says after her deployment to Baghdad, she returned home with battle scars while healing from traumatic brain injury and PTSD. Her medical team prescribed her craft therapy.

Thanks to the non-profit Help Heal Veterans, which provides craft kits at no charge to active duty and retired military, Brown says she found comfort in this new creative hobby. “When you’ve had an injury, that’s an uphill battle. The crafts are a way to really have small victories, and those small victories matter,” said Brown.

These kits are for all different experiences and ability levels, from making masks to woodwork and jewelry.

With the stress and isolation of these times, Help Heal Veterans CEO Joe McClain says demand for these kits tripled. A retired Navy Captain, McClain says his mission now is to help lift other veterans.

Captain McClain said, “Veterans will ask for help for anybody, but themselves. So I think it’s incumbent upon us as neighbors to make sure we look in on that vet out there.”

Since the pandemic hit, organizers have sent 300,000 kits nationwide. Some kits help wounded warriors regain fine motor skills or to alleviate chronic pain and stress.

If you’d like to support this program or need help, you can visit https://www.healvets.org/.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.