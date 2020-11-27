Traditional stores working harder to get customers in stores and off-line

Advertisement

Store owners say even though online shopping is convenient; many people like to get a hands-on experience before purchasing items.
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:25 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you plan to do in-person holiday shopping this year, many traditional stores are doing whatever they can to bring in customers.

That includes some malls moving everything outdoors. Many stores have started transforming parking garages into temporary shopping areas, while others allow customers to knock out their lists by appointment only.

One owner said, “The kids like to see the toys. They like to see the clothes. They like the hands-on experience.”

Several stores are also rolling out new apps that will hold your place in line. The app also shows deals coming up to help limit crowds.

Store owners say despite these changes, they’re still hoping for a big turnout this holiday season.

