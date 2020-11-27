Advertisement

Saving Graces: Sprinkles

Volunteers say Sprinkles is a sweet and patient mom who is ready to be someone’s baby herself.
This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Sprinkles.
This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Sprinkles.(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:47 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Sprinkles.

Volunteers say Sprinkles is a sweet and patient mom who is ready to be someone’s baby herself. She’s very affectionate and loves to sit next to you and rub her face all over you.

They say she gets very excited about wet food and will show her appreciation by lovingly gazing at you. She also enjoys watching television and following her foster parents around.

To learn more about Sprinkles and the other cats available for adoption, click here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jared Allison
UPDATE: Nash Co. deputy was thrown from SUV in wreck; remains in critical condition
Rockingham County Sheriff's deputy shot Thanksgiving night
UPDATE: Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy shot in the leg while responding to a domestic call
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Pitt County rises 172 more cases, 4 additional deaths since Wednesday
Tayvon Moody
Roanoke Rapids police looking for suspect in early morning shooting
A Kinston man was shot and killed on this Ayden Street Wednesday night.
Kinston man killed in Ayden shooting

Latest News

This week's pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Riley.
Pet of the Week: Riley
This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Asher.
Saving Graces: Asher
This week's pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Nala.
Pet of the Week: Nala
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Spice.
Saving Graces: Spice