Saving Graces: Sprinkles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Sprinkles.

Volunteers say Sprinkles is a sweet and patient mom who is ready to be someone’s baby herself. She’s very affectionate and loves to sit next to you and rub her face all over you.

They say she gets very excited about wet food and will show her appreciation by lovingly gazing at you. She also enjoys watching television and following her foster parents around.

