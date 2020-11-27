SAFE SHOPPING: Better Business Bureau offers tips to avoid thieves

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s Black Friday, which means it’s time to get a head start on your holiday shopping.

Before snagging those deals, the Better Business Bureau has some tips to look out for to avoid being scammed:

Start early. Numbers indicate that online shopping is up, so starting your shopping early can help avoid running into out-of-stock or overpriced items.

Research the business ahead of time. Check their business profile on bbb.org , ask for references from friends/family, and look for reviews and/or complaints.

Use your credit card. When making purchases online, use your credit card rather than a debit card or another form of payment. Credit card companies are more likely to offer refunds in the event of theft.

Insure valuable items. Purchase delivery insurance to protect merchandise against loss or damage. Contact your local police department if you do become a victim of package theft.

Always check the return policy. Whether you are shopping in a store or online, always make sure you are clear on the store’s return policy before you buy. Many businesses have changed their return or exchange policies in light of the pandemic.

On Black Friday, experts add it’s best to look for deals early, know the updated store hours and to look for online sales.

