Advertisement

SAFE SHOPPING: Better Business Bureau offers tips to avoid thieves

Black Friday shoppers don’t stop for pandemic
Black Friday shoppers don’t stop for pandemic(WCJB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:39 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s Black Friday, which means it’s time to get a head start on your holiday shopping.

Before snagging those deals, the Better Business Bureau has some tips to look out for to avoid being scammed:

  • Start early. Numbers indicate that online shopping is up, so starting your shopping early can help avoid running into out-of-stock or overpriced items.
  • Research the business ahead of time. Check their business profile on bbb.org, ask for references from friends/family, and look for reviews and/or complaints.
  • Use your credit card. When making purchases online, use your credit card rather than a debit card or another form of payment. Credit card companies are more likely to offer refunds in the event of theft.
  • Insure valuable items. Purchase delivery insurance to protect merchandise against loss or damage. Contact your local police department if you do become a victim of package theft.
  • Always check the return policy. Whether you are shopping in a store or online, always make sure you are clear on the store’s return policy before you buy. Many businesses have changed their return or exchange policies in light of the pandemic.

On Black Friday, experts add it’s best to look for deals early, know the updated store hours and to look for online sales.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jared Allison
UPDATE: Nash Co. deputy was thrown from SUV in wreck; remains in critical condition
Rockingham County Sheriff's deputy shot Thanksgiving night
UPDATE: Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy shot in the leg while responding to a domestic call
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Pitt County rises 172 more cases, 4 additional deaths since Wednesday
Tayvon Moody
Roanoke Rapids police looking for suspect in early morning shooting
A Kinston man was shot and killed on this Ayden Street Wednesday night.
Kinston man killed in Ayden shooting

Latest News

Police are searching for the suspect in a weekend stabbing in North Lincoln
Rocky Mount police investigate deadly stabbing
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Morning fog will give way to sunshine after noon
Tractor-trailer slams into car and building causing collapse
Tractor-trailer slams into car and building in Johnston County
NC Lottery winner uses money to buy turkeys for community
North Carolina Lottery winner uses money to buy Thanksgiving turkeys for community
Three people rescued by Coast Guard after boat started taking on water
Coast Guard and good Samaritan crew rescue three boaters in trouble