Roanoke Rapids police looking for suspect in early morning shooting

Police are looking for Tayvon Moody.
Tayvon Moody
Tayvon Moody(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police are looking for a man they believe is involved in an early morning shooting.

Officers say they found a man lying between two cars after being shot in the thigh at the Baymont Inn and Suites just after 5 a.m. The man was taken to the hospital and has since been treated and released.

Police identified Tayvon Moody, 29, as the suspect. They found his car near a home on Hamilton Street, but say he ran from officers and has not been located since.

If you have any information on where Moody might be, call Detective D. Moore at 252-533-2810 or contact Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

