Pandemic drives local businesses online for Black Friday

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Small businesses have struggled throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, driving local stores to pivot to online platforms.

On this Black Friday ahead of the holiday season, you can probably find steals from your favorite local stores just a click away.

“When COVID first started, we saw a lot of retail stores that created online shopping platforms that otherwise probably would never have done so,” said Kate Teel, the president of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.

With the pandemic, local shops have added online platforms, scheduled appointments on websites, and offered online purchases with curbside pickup.

Interior design shop Halo Home, for example, just got a new website.

“Times are changing,” said Jessica Ceravone, the store’s owner. “We all have to adapt and change with COVID. So we’re doing our best to adapt as quickly as possible.”

A local shoe shop, Fleet Feet, is doing the same. Though they prefer the in-person experience of pairing a customer with the perfect fit, they are now offering various online options.

“Years ago, people used to wait in line outside a door at a local big box. But now they’re just waking up, rolling over and hitting ‘buy’ on their phone,” explained Chris Loignon, the owner of Fleet Feet in Greenville.

“We’re very lucky to say we have a play in that field in being able to support people in online shopping.”

A year into the pandemic and local businesses continue to fight to keep their businesses running.

“Supporting small businesses...we’re the backbone. We’re the lifeblood. So we’ll do anything to support our community safely,” said Loignon.

Both owners emphasized how customers buying local for Black Friday and the holiday season would help them.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

