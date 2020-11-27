Advertisement

UPDATE: Rockingham County sheriff's deputy shot in the leg while responding to a domestic call

Rockingham County Sheriff's deputy shot Thanksgiving night
Rockingham County Sheriff's deputy shot Thanksgiving night(Rockingham County Sheriff's Office)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:07 PM EST
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was shot in the leg while responding to a domestic call Thursday night.

Lt. Kevin Suthard, spokesman for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release that the deputy was shot when a woman took a gun from her husband and it went off.

He said two deputies went to a Reidsville home in response to a domestic disturbance call. Suthard says 44-year-old Angel Galvin Silva came out of a room with a handgun in his waistband, and when his wife grabbed it and tried to disarm him, the gun went off and hit a deputy in the lower leg.

Silva is jailed on a $1,000 bond in connection with an earlier incident.

Lt. Kevin Suthard of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the deputy was taken to a local hospital and treated Thursday night.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the deputy’s condition or give additional details about the shooting. Rockingham County is located north of Greensboro, just south of the Virginia border.

