UPDATE: Nash Co. deputy was thrown from SUV in wreck; remains in critical condition

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff says one of his deputies is unresponsive and in critical condition after crash at an intersection.

Sheriff Keith Stone says that Deputy Jared Allison is at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Stone said that Allison had just finished a traffic stop near May Drive when a motorcycle that was driving carelessly and recklessly drove by.

The sheriff says that Allison had started to drive after the motorcyclist and had his lights and sirens on when he went through an intersection on Highway 301. A vehicle coming through the intersection hit Allison’s vehicle sending his SUV into the median where it hit a culvert, overturned, and threw the deputy out.

Nash County deputy involved in crash (WITN)

“I ask the people and citizens of Nash County and across America to keep these first responders in their prayers. Pray with us for the family and ensure he makes it through this very critical time,” Stone said.

The motorcycle rider kept going after the deputy wrecked and has not been arrested, according to Stone.

“I can’t speculate even if the motorcyclist knew we were behind him,” Stone said.

The sheriff says that the driver of the vehicle that hit Allison’s SUV has not been charged but that the investigation is ongoing.

Allison has been with the sheriff’s office for around two and a half years.

PREVIOUS STORY

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was involved in a crash on Thursday night.

According to WRAL in Raleigh, deputy Jared Allison was critically hurt while attempting to stop a motorcycle on U.S. 301 in Rocky Mount when he struck another car trying to cross the highway.

Witnesses said the deputy’s car collided with another car and the deputy’s car flipped multiple times.

“He immediately went air bound, he went into the air and the SUV flipped probably 10 to 20 times. It flipped about 5-10 times in the air and then it hit the ground a few more times. He hit it very, very hard,” said Jeffrey Daniels, a witness to the crash.

Officials said the deputy was taken to the hospital. The deputy’s condition is unknown at this time.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

The sheriff’s office asked for prayers for all involved.

