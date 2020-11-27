Mary’s Kitchen hands out meals during a different Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of people who may have gone without a traditional Thanksgiving meal on Thursday received one, thanks to Kinston volunteers.

This year, it was different for Mary’s Kitchen due to COVID-19.

Tammy Hamilton and four of her teammates, who Hamilton says is like family, have served the Kinston community for 12 years.

“Some of the people we’ve been serving for 10 or 12 years, and so we would talk with them,” Hamilton said. “You always knew the food was good if it was really, really quiet, so we miss the interaction we used to have with them.”

Hamilton and volunteers cooked and deboned turkey Wednesday morning. Hamilton said the Girl Scouts helped meal prep by chopping onions, celery, and making the stuffing.

Hamilton’s crew put it all together Thanksgiving morning and started serving at 10 a.m.

Mary’s Kitchen would be a place where people could gather and eat together. But this year, residents took to-go containers of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, and dessert with either tea or water. They are keeping the tradition alive in a non-traditional year.

Empty tables along the walls of Mary's Kitchen. (WITN)

“Usually this place was just filled with people eating,” Hamilton said.

The space isn’t large enough for everyone to maintain social distance inside, but that didn’t stop people from coming to take a meal so they can enjoy it at home.

“I’m gonna try to eat just as much as I could eat if my stomach can hold it,” Donald Walker, 67, said.

The pandemic may have changed a couple of things but two things remain the same for Hamilton.

“It’s just amazing,” Hamilton said. “The thing that hasn’t changed with Covid is, this is the same group we’ve been doing with for 12 years and it’s the exact same meals we served.”

After Mary’s Kitchen stopped serving at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Kinston residents continued feeding the community for Thanksgiving.

Donnie Newtron began frying turkey.

Kinston residents continued to feed the community on Thanksgiving after Mary's Kitchen closed for the day. (WITN)

“Just kind of giving back, you know,” Newtron said. “It’s our community so we got to look out for our community. We look out for each other, we’d be good, you know.”

Newtron returned to his hometown and helped buy the supplies to cook and catch up with his neighbors outside amid the pandemic.

“It changed it all the way like you can’t really interact like you want to,” Newtron said. “But the virus going on kind of gave me that initiative to do something extra.”

Newtron said there were about 60 pounds of turkey for the community.

Mary’s Kitchen handed out nearly one hundred meals earlier.

Hamilton said anything leftover would be refrigerated, and the next day’s crew will incorporate that into their meal.

“We just couldn’t imagine Thanksgiving without this,” Hamilton said. “This is our tradition.”

Mary’s Kitchen is open every day from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.