Live Christmas tree tradition continues on Thanksgiving

Many families across the country and in the East securing live Christmas trees on Thanksgiving Thursday
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:27 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A big tradition is underway Thursday, and it’s one event that doesn’t violate COVID-19 guidelines and helps keep families outdoors - all while keeping tradition alive and allowing them to choose their live Christmas tree.

Tree farms began setting up with the last few weeks, just ahead of Thanksgiving, preparing for the traditional rush of people buying live trees on Thanksgiving day.

The day is finally here, and many families were out across the country and in the East securing their live Christmas trees.

At Poes Perfect Christmas Trees and Wreaths, owners say foot traffic increases yearly.

Shawn and Susan Poe say business has been steady Thursday for Thanksgiving and increased Thanksgiving night.

They’ve set up for the five years and say people are buying earlier than usual this year but say the trees can withstand the early purchase. But you have to keep them watered throughout the next few weeks.

Poes Christmas trees are on Central Park Drive in Winterville.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

