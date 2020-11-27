Jacksonville holiday task force gets underway

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As people are shopping this Black Friday, police are ramping up their patrols.

Jacksonville police are kicking off their Holiday Shopping Task Force for the 21st year. Officers will be ramping up their patrols to limit shoplifters.

The department says the task force is a proactive way to keep crime low and shoppers safe.

Police say you can also take some steps to protect yourself, like parking in well lit areas, locking your cars, keeping bags and packages in your trunks and carrying bags in your hands rather than on your shoulder or back.

The initiative will run until New Year’s Eve.

