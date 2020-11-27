Advertisement

Hospital employees work on Thanksgiving, receive special meal

Employees at Washington Regional Medical Center received a special treat on Thanksgiving.
Employees at Washington Regional Medical Center received a special treat on Thanksgiving.(Dr. Lee Anne Sorto, DNP, FNP-C)
By Amber Lake
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:42 PM EST
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - On Thanksgiving, some people are able to spend time with family and eat a large meal, while others still have to work.

Some of those workers are healthcare professionals on the frontlines taking care of the sick, like those battling COVID-19.

But at Washington Regional Medical Center Thursday, the employees were on the receiving end - a special treat from a fellow employee.

Dr. Lee Anne Sorto is the Washington Regional Medical Center Clinical Operations Officer.

With the help of her husband and children, they provided a Thanksgiving meal to healthcare heroes at her hospital.

Dr. Amanze Ugoiji is the Medical Director at WRMC and says the goal of the hospital is to make sure all their patients are taken care of and safe.

Dr. Sorto says it may feel permanent to not be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with loved ones this year, but since we are in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important now that we take necessary precautions.

WRMC urges the public to use teleconferencing when visiting with family and friends.

Washington Regional Medical Center leaders say November is also Diabetes Awareness Month.

Physicians encourage those who have diabetes to work with their primary care doctors because they say diabetics do poorly when hospitalized with COVID-19.

