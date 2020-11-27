Hospital employees work on Thanksgiving, receive special meal

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - On Thanksgiving, some people are able to spend time with family and eat a large meal, while others still have to work.

Some of those workers are healthcare professionals on the frontlines taking care of the sick, like those battling COVID-19.

But at Washington Regional Medical Center Thursday, the employees were on the receiving end - a special treat from a fellow employee.

Dr. Lee Anne Sorto is the Washington Regional Medical Center Clinical Operations Officer.

With the help of her husband and children, they provided a Thanksgiving meal to healthcare heroes at her hospital.

“My mom had really instilled in me giving back to others and making sure that everyone felt welcomed, especially during the holidays. I can remember growing up and everyone was always invited over to the house, no one went without a meal. I felt like with some staffing shortages that we have in our kitchen staff, they were not going to have the capacity to serve the patients because we are very full right now.”

Dr. Amanze Ugoiji is the Medical Director at WRMC and says the goal of the hospital is to make sure all their patients are taken care of and safe.

“We enjoy coming to work every day to help people and especially our patients.”

Dr. Sorto says it may feel permanent to not be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with loved ones this year, but since we are in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important now that we take necessary precautions.

WRMC urges the public to use teleconferencing when visiting with family and friends.

Washington Regional Medical Center leaders say November is also Diabetes Awareness Month.

Physicians encourage those who have diabetes to work with their primary care doctors because they say diabetics do poorly when hospitalized with COVID-19.

