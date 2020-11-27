ECU men’s basketball opens season with 66-57 win at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU men’s basketball team opened the 2020-21 season with a 66-57 win at Charlotte Friday at Dale F. Halton Arena.

Full Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/11/27/mens-basketball-ecu-begins-season-with-win-over-charlotte.aspx

The game was part of the recently formed 49er Tip-Off Classic featuring ECU, Belmont Abbey and host team Charlotte.

Jayden Gardner led the way in scoring for the Pirates with a game-high 18 points. Tristen Newton was the only other Pirate to score in double figures with 15 points.

ECU will play Belmont Abbey on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Pirates will open their home schedule against Radford on Saturday, Dec. 5.

