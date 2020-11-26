Family tearfully celebrates first virtual Thanksgiving using Zoom to connect

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday may look different for families across America this year, with some opting to celebrate Thanksgiving online.

Debra Umphlett, a Winterville resident, is one of those people. This year will be the first time she has spent the holiday apart from her mother.

She says she will be calling into Thanksgiving dinner on video chat to keep her mom, who lives in Grimesland, safe.

“She’s 78,” Umphlett explained. “She still gets around. She’s doing okay. But I wouldn’t want her to have [COVID-19]. No way.”

Umphlett says she was diagnosed with the coronavirus two weeks ago. “I had chills and a high fever,” she said.

The CDC says you can be around other people after ten days since your symptoms started, and if your symptoms are improving and you no longer have a fever.

Umphlett says it was not an easy decision to be so far from family, especially with her dad passing away in April.

“I really wanted to be there,” she said.

Umphlett’s mother, Lorraine Pridgen, says she looks forward to “having [her] get well.”

For the Thanksgiving holiday, one video chat service, Zoom, is allowing people to chat online for longer than their 40-minute limit, according to NBC News.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.