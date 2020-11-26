POLICE: One dead in Jacksonville apartment complex shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say one person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday night in Jacksonville.

Police were called to the parking lot of The Reserve Apartments around 11:30 p.m. where they say they found 21-year-old Lamarr Johnson on the ground. First responders tried to save him, but say he died at the scene.

“We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation, however we believe this to be an isolated incident.” said Lieutenant Richard Kellum.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a passenger car. If you have any information, call police at 910-938-6409.

