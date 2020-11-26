Advertisement

Kinston man killed in Ayden shooting

A Kinston man was shot and killed on this Ayden Street Wednesday night.
A Kinston man was shot and killed on this Ayden Street Wednesday night.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Ayden, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in one Pitt County town.

Ayden Police Corporal Jenny Clark says that Khadafi Barnes, 20, was shot and killed in front of a house on Fawn Road.

Clark says dispatch got the call for the shooting at 8:34 p.m.

We’re told that Barnes died at the scene.

A woman who lives at the house says a friend was visiting last night and Barnes stayed outside with the car. She heard gunshots, ran outside, and said the victim didn’t have a pulse.

Investigators are pursuing several leads but do not believe this was a random shooting.

Call Ayden Police at 252-481-5844 or their E-Z Call Tip line at 252-746-2730 if you have any information.

