Charlie’s Forecast: Morning fog will give way to sunshine after noon

Saturday & Sunday

An area of high pressure will slide over the East today, clearing out the clouds while keeping us rain free. Temperatures will warm to our seasonal norms (low to mid 60s) during this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon. A light northwesterly breeze will be intact through the rest of the weekend. Cloud cover will return to the East late Sunday night with a few drops accompanying those clouds.

Monday

The heaviest rain of the week will arrive early Monday morning and linger through the day. Highs will still reach the low 70s, but few will notice as 1 to 2 inches of rain come down in a 24 hour period. Strong downpours and thunderstorms are expected in the morning and the afternoon as the system sweeps over the East. While severe weather remains unlikely, there is a low chance of a few severe thunderstorms for our southern counties. The whole system will pull away from the region late Monday night, leaving us with strong winds and clearing skies by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday & Wednesday

The rain of Monday will be long gone, but the effects of the low pressure system will still be felt across the state. Highs will only reach the upper 40s and with a strong breeze out of the northwest, we’ll feel like we are in the 30s through most of the day. Overnight lows will drop below freezing, reaching the upper 20s Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.