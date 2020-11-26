Duplin County group serving Thanksgiving meals to hurricane-recovering Louisiana community

ABBEVILLE, L.A. (WITN) - A Duplin County group is filling bellies and spirits this Thanksgiving.

The North Carolina chapter of Marco Patriots, a non-profit group based out of Marco Island, Florida, is spending their holiday in Abbeville, Louisiana, a community still recovering from several named storms making landfall on the coast.

“This world is bigger, not that big, but we’re all in it together,” said Allan Garry, team leader for the North Carolina chapter. “We only have each other to depend on.”

The group is preparing thousands of plates for the community, just weeks after returning home from lending their helping hand with clean-up efforts from the four storms that hit the Bayou State this year.

“These are the people we came to during Hurricane Delta,” said Garry. “We helped them cut trees out of their driveways and out of the roads.”

It was a massive community effort, said Garry. Organizations across Duplin County donated thousands of dollars worth of food, cash, and fuel to make it happen. That includes Billy’s Pork and Beef Center in Wallace, who helped cook over 600 meals.

“People come from all over the country to help us,” said Co-Owner Tony James. “We’ve been blessed in our business, and that’s one small thing that we feel like we can do to give back.”

The group also received donations from Smithfield Farms, Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Pink Hill, Sarecta, and Northeast Fire Departments.

It made one grateful Allan Garry, who said they wouldn’t be returning to Eastern North Carolina with any leftovers.

“I was really proud of our local area, they really stepped up, and they really made it so much easier on us. They really showed that they have what it takes to give back,” said Garry. “We’re not going home with any food. We came with a bunch, and we’re going to make sure people have full bellies.”

And full hearts.

