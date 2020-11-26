Advertisement

Couple finds walls of whisky in new home

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 12:38 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A couple in New York got quite the surprise when they moved into their new home.

Nick Drummond and Patrick Bakker say they found more than 66 bottles of Scotch whisky hidden in the walls and floorboards during renovations.

The home dates to the era of prohibition and was built by a notorious bootlegger.

The couple did some digging on the old homeowner, and now they’re documenting the history on Instagram.

As for the unopened bottles, the couple plans to sell them.

Some of the whisky is valued at $1,000.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jared Allison
UPDATE: Nash Co. deputy was thrown from SUV in wreck; remains in critical condition
Rockingham County Sheriff's deputy shot Thanksgiving night
UPDATE: Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy shot in the leg while responding to a domestic call
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Pitt County rises 172 more cases, 4 additional deaths since Wednesday
Tayvon Moody
Roanoke Rapids police looking for suspect in early morning shooting
A Kinston man was shot and killed on this Ayden Street Wednesday night.
Kinston man killed in Ayden shooting

Latest News

FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Morning fog will give way to sunshine after noon
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas toddler
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California