Cannon Hinnant honored with children’s multiplex memorial

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The family of Cannon Hinnant, a five-year-old boy shot and killed outside his home in August, partnered with the Wilson Parks and Recreation to announce the building of a children’s multiplex they call the “Miracle Field.”

His mother, Bonnie Waddell, still misses him dearly.

“Thanksgiving’s going to be even harder, Christmas, but I know he’s with us,” Waddell said.

Waddell still wipes tears as she tries to stay strong for her children.

“They hurt, but they do a really good job of keeping Cannon alive—Cannon’s name alive,” said Waddell.

Her son Cannon Hinnant was shot and killed outside his Wilson home on Aug. 9. Darius Sessoms is charged with first-degree murder in the boy’s death.

The story shocked people across the country, who ended up donating around $800,000 to the family’s Go-Fund-Me. And his name will continue to live through a new playground in Wilson.

Wilson Parks & Recreation Director David Lee announced nearly half of the donated money will go toward a great cause.

“Cannon Hinnant’s family are donating $100,000 for name and rights to the ‘Miracle Field.’ And then, they’re donating $276,500 for renovations of our All Children’s playground,” Lee said.

The “Miracle Field” will be on Corbett Avenue as a memorial gift to honor Cannon’s life. Lee says a multiplex playground has been in the works for years.

The renovated playground will connect to the multiplex for kids, like Cannon, and children with special needs.

“It’s going to do a great job for the playground. It’s going to add a lot of life to that—a lot of color to the landscape of the playground. The flooring is 15 years old. So, it needs to be re-done,” Lee said.

Lee said when he met with Cannon’s family, they were more than generous.

“We went in there thinking we were talking about a piece of playground equipment,” Lee said, “And they were talking much bigger.”

Waddell says this is exactly what Cannon would have wanted as she reminds people to love like Cannon.

“We appreciate their faith in us that they will help honor Cannon’s name,” Lee said, “We think it’s going to be a great addition to our park.”

“It means the world to me to be able to come together for Cannon and do something like this to bring the community together,” Waddell said.

Waddell says the rest of the money will go toward therapy for the family and trust funds for Cannon’s siblings.

Lee says they hope to have the playground done by mid-March of next year, and they’re still working out the details for the multiplex facility.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.