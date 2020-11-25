Advertisement

West Craven High determining how to spend money from the Ellen Show

Tabari Wallace from West Craven High School on the Ellen Show
Tabari Wallace from West Craven High School on the Ellen Show(The Ellen DeGeneres Show)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been two months since a local principal was surprised on the Ellen Show with $25,000 for his school.

West Craven High School is now trying to figure out the best way to spend that money. Principal Tabari Wallace was thrust into the spotlight with the appearance on national television.

But he says the decision on how to spend the check won’t be his. Instead, he is leaving it up to his students.

Wallace said, “The adults make the lunch menus, the adults make the start time, the adults make everything and dictate everything in my babies lives, but this is the one time Ellen gave it to the students of West Craven High school, so the students should choose how that money is to be spent.”

Students have wasted no time putting together a list with ideas ranging from putting it toward the athletics department and other student clubs to purchasing more Wi-Fi hotspots to better access the internet while learning online during the pandemic.

School leaders say they are now working to finalize that list and hope to start spending the money by the beginning of next year.

