Wayne Community College reducing number of students on campus after Thanksgiving

Wayne Community College classes go on-line through mid-December
Wayne Community College classes go on-line through mid-December(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Wayne Community College is reducing the number of students on campus after Thanksgiving. College leaders say as many classes as possible will now be held online during their regular times until the end of the fall semester on December 15.

The migration to virtual learning will be complete by Thanksgiving, and classes will run that way through the end of the semester.

Applied technology, public safety, and allied health courses will continue to run as usual. The college says the move is a reaction to the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county and state. They say this will reduce foot traffic on campus by 75%.

