Retail stores respond to new executive order in state to strengthen mask mandate

NORTH CAROLINA, (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper’s new executive order strengthening the state’s mask mandate goes into effect just before Black Friday.

Part of the order requires large retail businesses with more than 15,000 square feet to have an employee stationed near entrances ensuring mask-wearing and implementing occupancy limits for patrons who enter.

Some shoppers are more than willing to adhere to stricter mandates.

“When you go into some of these stores and other locations, you see people walking in without masks on, and some of them have small children. I think to myself, ‘Are these people crazy?’ I think that’s a very good policy that he put into place,” said Marietta Thrower.

The order falls in line with Target’s safety measures for the holiday season. More team members are working in the pickup ordering area, which allows the customer to shop online and then pick it up from the store without leaving their car.

Target also has team members at the front of stores to clean and direct guests, and make sure they’re wearing a mask.

Target leaders say if someone can’t wear a mask or chooses not to, they recommend using their online shopping methods. Target began its Black Friday shopping deals early to help avoid huge crowds the day of.

Walmart has done the same with employees in front to ensure all customer safety.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, “We’ve seen a positive response to the measures we’ve taken and are pleased that the vast majority of the 150 million customers who visit us each week are wearing masks. If a customer doesn’t want to wear a face covering, our Health Ambassadors notify a member of management, who will talk to the customer and try to find a solution.”

On Nov. 14, Walmart resumed limited their store’s capacity.

The spokesperson said, additionally, over the last eight months they’ve seen a significant increase in customers using online grocery pickup and their website to place orders for the items they need and want, thus reducing the number of in-store shoppers.

Shopper Dawn Toussaint thinks the stronger mask mandate is the answer to the country’s issues with the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“I think we need to continue wearing masks as long as the virus continues to spiral,” said Toussaint.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.