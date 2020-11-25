Advertisement

Retail stores respond to new executive order in state to strengthen mask mandate

Retail stores respond to new executive order in state to strengthen mask mandate
Retail stores respond to new executive order in state to strengthen mask mandate
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CAROLINA, (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper’s new executive order strengthening the state’s mask mandate goes into effect just before Black Friday.

Part of the order requires large retail businesses with more than 15,000 square feet to have an employee stationed near entrances ensuring mask-wearing and implementing occupancy limits for patrons who enter.

Some shoppers are more than willing to adhere to stricter mandates.

“When you go into some of these stores and other locations, you see people walking in without masks on, and some of them have small children. I think to myself, ‘Are these people crazy?’ I think that’s a very good policy that he put into place,” said Marietta Thrower.

The order falls in line with Target’s safety measures for the holiday season. More team members are working in the pickup ordering area, which allows the customer to shop online and then pick it up from the store without leaving their car.

Target also has team members at the front of stores to clean and direct guests, and make sure they’re wearing a mask.

Target leaders say if someone can’t wear a mask or chooses not to, they recommend using their online shopping methods. Target began its Black Friday shopping deals early to help avoid huge crowds the day of.

Walmart has done the same with employees in front to ensure all customer safety.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, “We’ve seen a positive response to the measures we’ve taken and are pleased that the vast majority of the 150 million customers who visit us each week are wearing masks. If a customer doesn’t want to wear a face covering, our Health Ambassadors notify a member of management, who will talk to the customer and try to find a solution.”

On Nov. 14, Walmart resumed limited their store’s capacity.

The spokesperson said, additionally, over the last eight months they’ve seen a significant increase in customers using online grocery pickup and their website to place orders for the items they need and want, thus reducing the number of in-store shoppers.

Shopper Dawn Toussaint thinks the stronger mask mandate is the answer to the country’s issues with the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“I think we need to continue wearing masks as long as the virus continues to spiral,” said Toussaint.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Cooper tightens mask requirements; Bertie & Perquimans counties now red for COVID-19
This is a new mug shot of Robert Strother.
Suspect charged with shooting deputy & resident out of hospital, given $5 million bond
This Greenville man was sentenced to two years and four months in federal prison.
Greenville man gets federal prison time for threatening Black family with metal rod
Police in Roanoke Rapids are asking for your help in solving a theft from their Walmart.
Woman wanted after electronics taken from Walmart
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: New hospitalization record shatters one set Monday

Latest News

BBB advice to navigate Black Friday and Cyber Monday during a pandemic.
Average American expected to spend over $1K on gifts, decorations, and travel this year
Bertie County Rural Community Health Center
Bertie County health professionals respond to “red zone” designation
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: New hospitalization record shatters one set Monday
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Cloud cover on the rise as we approach Thanksgiving