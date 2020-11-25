OFFICIALS: One dead in Duplin County shooting

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County officials confirm one person has died after a shooting early Wednesday morning at the House of Raeford chicken plant in Rose Hill.

Authorities responded to the call shortly at 5 a.m.

There have been no reports of arrests or any suspects at this point.

WITN has reached out to local police and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

