OFFICIALS: One dead in Duplin County shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County officials confirm one person has died after a shooting early Wednesday morning at the House of Raeford chicken plant in Rose Hill.

Authorities responded to the call shortly at 5 a.m.

There have been no reports of arrests or any suspects at this point.

WITN has reached out to local police and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

