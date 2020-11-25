Advertisement

New fire ratings could save homeowners money

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville Community Fire Department has improved its rating from a six to a five, while the Ayden Fire Department improved from a five to a four. Both Pitt County departments recently completed evaluations from the office of the State Fire Marshal. Those ratings help determine the costs for homeowners insurance in their districts.

Department chiefs say they are working hard to serve the community and save residents money.

Ayden Fire Chief Sam Jones said, “You may live your whole life and not have a house fire, but what you’re going to do every year is pay your homeowners insurance. So this directly affects everybody in Ayden’s fire district as it pertains to their homeowner’s rates.”

The new rates take effect on March 1, 2021. Winterville’s fire chief recommends contacting your insurance company and requesting your policy rate change before then.

