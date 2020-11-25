Advertisement

NC 2020 election makes history on several fronts

By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The NC Board of Elections certified most 2020 General Election results Tuesday and made note of several historical firsts as well.

The BOE says NC saw record voter registration at 7.36 million with a record 5.55 million ballots cast. That translates into a historical turnout of 75.35 percent.

NC also saw the most absentee by-mail ballots cast at 1-million. The most early voting sites at 471 and the most early voting hours at 77,887.

The state also set records for the most in-person early votes cast at 3.63-million, and the most in-person early votes cast on one day with 348,000 on October 15.

The state also noted that with COVID-19, 14 million items of personal protective equipment were delivered to county boards of elections, along with 6 million single-use pens delivered to county boards, with no clusters of COVID-19 tied to voting sites in North Carolina.

