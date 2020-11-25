Advertisement

Fort Bragg soldiers treated to Thanksgiving feast

Soldiers feasted on steamship roast beef, turkey, ham, lobster tails, and all the fixings.
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Thanksgiving feast at the 2nd Brigade Combat Team dining facility is scaled down this year due to deployments.

But despite the smaller crowd of about 600, soldiers still appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Usually, officers in dress blue uniforms would be serving their soldiers. But that’s part of the changes for this dining facility this year.

Soldiers have a choice to dine in or take out, and the command is making sure there’s social distancing with only 25% of the troops allowed to eat inside.

