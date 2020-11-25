Fort Bragg soldiers treated to Thanksgiving feast

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Thanksgiving feast at the 2nd Brigade Combat Team dining facility is scaled down this year due to deployments.

But despite the smaller crowd of about 600, soldiers still appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Usually, officers in dress blue uniforms would be serving their soldiers. But that’s part of the changes for this dining facility this year.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the meal itself. Soldiers feasted on steamship roast beef, turkey, ham, lobster tails, and all the fixings.

Soldiers have a choice to dine in or take out, and the command is making sure there’s social distancing with only 25% of the troops allowed to eat inside.

