Food giveaway held in Kinston ahead of Thanksgiving

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Dozens of people lined up at Grainger Stadium in Kinston Tuesday to receive a food box before Thanksgiving.

A food truck also served soup to those waiting.

The event was put on by the city of Kinston with the help of Clinical Resourceful Laboratory, and counseling facility ADLA.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy says, “We are just trying to put something back and show people we are thinking about them. There are a lot of things going on and a lot of loved ones that passed away due to COVID-19. God knows where we will go from here but I do believe we will get through this together.”

People could also receive a COVID-19 test at the event.

