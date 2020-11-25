Downtown Washington businesses hopeful with road opening and holiday season

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A socially distant event was held in Washington, turning on the lights on Main Street and opening the road that’s been under construction for more than 6 months.

While the street itself has reopened, some businesses have struggled with foot traffic through the construction and coronavirus pandemic but they are staying hopeful, ahead of the holidays.

Light Up The City took place Tuesday night to open Main Street to cars and pedestrians, and some businesses are thrilled.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are. The road has been closed since March. We are excited and we are ready for foot traffic and to see people in cars and that way we can serve people better.”

Some businesses said they have struggled the last few months because of the road construction and pandemic.

“It’s been very difficult to get any traffic and to make any money.”

Carnell Williams owns Ruff Kuttz Barbershop and says getting your hair cut is therapeutic for some, so reopening Main Street was important for business and for mental health.

“Without a hair cut, you feel like nothing but when you get that hair cut, especially when you come to Ruff Kuttz and sit in this chair, you are going to feel like Superman. You’ll feel like you got that kryptonite and it went out of sight and you got the power in Jesus name.”

And even though we are still in a pandemic, businesses say they are ready for customers.

Mayor Donald Sadler said that the only thing Main Street is lacking right now is trash cans and outdoor speakers but said that should be taken care of soon.

The Streetscape Project was the brainchild of late Mayor Mac Hodges.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.