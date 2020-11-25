Advertisement

Downtown Washington businesses hopeful with road opening and holiday season

Main Street in Washington is open to pedestrians and cars.
Main Street in Washington is open to pedestrians and cars.(Amber Lake)
By Amber Lake
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A socially distant event was held in Washington, turning on the lights on Main Street and opening the road that’s been under construction for more than 6 months.

While the street itself has reopened, some businesses have struggled with foot traffic through the construction and coronavirus pandemic but they are staying hopeful, ahead of the holidays.

Light Up The City took place Tuesday night to open Main Street to cars and pedestrians, and some businesses are thrilled.

Some businesses said they have struggled the last few months because of the road construction and pandemic.

Carnell Williams owns Ruff Kuttz Barbershop and says getting your hair cut is therapeutic for some, so reopening Main Street was important for business and for mental health.

And even though we are still in a pandemic, businesses say they are ready for customers.

Mayor Donald Sadler said that the only thing Main Street is lacking right now is trash cans and outdoor speakers but said that should be taken care of soon.

The Streetscape Project was the brainchild of late Mayor Mac Hodges.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Cooper tightens mask requirements; Bertie & Perquimans counties now red for COVID-19
This is a new mug shot of Robert Strother.
Suspect charged with shooting deputy & resident out of hospital, given $5 million bond
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: New hospitalization record shatters one set Monday
This Greenville man was sentenced to two years and four months in federal prison.
Greenville man gets federal prison time for threatening Black family with metal rod
Police in Roanoke Rapids are asking for your help in solving a theft from their Walmart.
Woman wanted after electronics taken from Walmart

Latest News

Wayne Community College classes go on-line through mid-December
Wayne Community College reducing number of students on campus after Thanksgiving
NC 2020 election makes history on several fronts
Food giveaway held in Kinston
Food giveaway held in Kinston ahead of Thanksgiving
New fire ratings could save homeowners money
New fire ratings could save homeowners money