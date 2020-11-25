Average American expected to spend over $1K on gifts, decorations, and travel this year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The National Retail Federation anticipates the average American will spend over $1K on gifts, decor, and travel this year, and an extra warning is going out with that spending.

The Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) warns that scammers could rob you of your joy this holiday season. The BBB is offering consumers advice to navigate Black Friday and Cyber Monday while shopping during a pandemic.

“Although major holiday shopping days like Black Friday or Cyber Monday offer irresistible deals, they are also prime opportunities for scammers to capitalize on a consumer’s spending habits,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president, and CEO of BBB serving Eastern NC. “Given the current pandemic, this year’s holiday shopping experience is bound to be different, but one thing that’s for certain is that con artists will be lurking online.”

BBB says to start shopping early, research businesses before purchasing, and use your credit card rather than a debit card when buying. They say credit card companies are more likely to offer refunds in the event of theft and recommend buying delivery insurance.

Also, contact your local police department if you do become a victim of package theft and always check the return policy. Whether you are shopping in a store or online, always make sure you are clear on the store’s return policy before you buy.

Many businesses have changed their return or exchange policies in light of the pandemic.

