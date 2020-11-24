WITN Sports Spotlight: Gabe Gurley

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Bethel Christian Academy senior football standout Gabe Gurley!

For the first time since 2016, the Bethel Christian Academy Trojans are state champions. Last Friday night in Wilson, they avenged a 24-point season-opening loss by beating Pungo Christian Academy, 36-22, in the NCISAA 8-man football DII title game.

Gabe Gurley was one of just two seniors on this year’s Trojan football team, and simply put, his impact cannot go unnoticed.

“Gabe Gurley is a football player first and foremost,” Bethel Christian head football coach Brick Crowder told WITN Sports.

And this football player got his redemption Friday night.

“First time ever winning [a state title] man,” said Gurley. “It’s great.”

After losing in the state title game a season ago, the senior is going out on top.

“Man, I can’t say enough good things about Gabe Gurley,” Crowder added.

Gurley did it all in the Trojans’ championship win, rushing for 137 yards and making several big stops on defense.

“I just run as hard as I can, hit people, and block people,” said Gurley. “I don’t really beg and choose if I get the ball or not. Just do my best at what I do.”

“He’s the kind of guy you wish in 8-man football you had eight more of,” said Crowder. “Real respectful and just plays his heart out every Friday night for us.”

Gurley has yet to receive any offers to play football at the next level, but his high school head coach knows there’s no replacing someone like No. 33.

“You just can’t teach toughness and you can’t teach heart,” said Crowder. “Gabe Gurley has both of those characteristics, and we’re going to miss him around here.”

