Two people shot at Jacksonville nightclub

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are just releasing details on a shooting Sunday morning that wounded two people.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Champ’s Lounge on Western Boulevard.

Police say the two people shot were already on their way to the hospital when officers arrived.

No word on the conditions of the victims and police say no one has been arrested.

